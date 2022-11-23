Patsy “Pat” Phillips Weaver, Clinton

Patsy “Pat” Phillips Weaver, age 74 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. Patsy was a member of Carroll Hollow Baptist Church and was saved many years ago.

Patsy was born 9 weeks early and weighed 1 pound 7 ounces. She was born at home and the Doctor said she would probably only live a few days. She was fed with a medicine dropper for many months and was truly a miracle. With God’s help, Patsy survived and we are all better off for it. Anyone who knew her talked about how sweet she was. She had a heart of gold and will forever be missed by friends and family. What a blessing it was that we got to keep her for almost 75 years!

Patsy was preceded in death by parents, Ether and Pauline Phillips; Brother, Ether “E.B.” Phillips Jr.; Sister, Mary Thomas; Great niece, Megan Ford Marie.

Patsy is survived by husband, Michael Eugene Weaver; Sisters, Evelyn Davidson and husband Ed, Betty Haggard and husband Danny, Martha Powers and husband Wayne, and Doris Conatser; Many nieces and nephews who she thought of as her own children; A host of great nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 4-6 PM in the chapel of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Tim Jenkins and Donnie Chambers officiating. The graveside service will be on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 2 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

