Patricia Ann “Pat” Thompson passed away early Monday morning, November 28, 2022, at her home in Rockwood. She was born July 1, 1935, in Eureka, Utah, to Harold Eugene and Agnes Marie Larsen. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School, Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree, and Middle Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in English. She taught school in Florida at Orla Vista Elementary School, where she met her husband, Coach Bill Thompson. She also taught at Cumberland County High School, Cleveland High School, Rockwood High School, and Roane State Community College. She retired in 1997 after teaching for 37 years. She faithfully attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught institute class for years, directed the music, and served in various different areas. She will be greatly missed by her family who held the dearest place in her heart. Spending time with her children and grandchildren, vacationing with them, and attending their activities was most important to her. She is preceded in death by her husband: William “Bill” Thompson, parents: Harold Eugene Larsen and Agnes Marie Sullivan Larsen; brother: Pete Larsen; sister: Shirley Aitken; and nephew: Virgil Thompson. She is survived by:

Children: Guy Thompson (Robin), Craig Thompson (Alyssa), and Traci Mioduski (Jerry)

9 Grandchildren: Taylor Mioduski, Alex Bowman, Cheyenne Wampler (Caleb), Dakota Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Madison Mioduski, Riley Thompson, Shasta Thompson, and Carson Thompson

Great Grandchild: Harrison Wampler

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the chapel. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Thompson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

