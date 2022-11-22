Norma Jean Webb, Rocky Top

Norma Jean Webb, age 87, of Rocky Top passed away on November 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1935, to the late George Washington Disney and Alice Richardson Disney. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of LongField Baptist Church. Jean loved gardening, crossword puzzles, hidden object books, and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids, and she LOVED reading her Bible. Jean is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband James A. Webb, brothers Clyde W Disney, James E. Disney, Arnold R. Disney, and sisters Edna Mae Hatmaker and Vanda Lee Disney. She is survived by:

Son Mark Webb & Yvonne Rocky Top

Grandchildren Tasha Nicole Webb

Miranda Brook Webb

great-grandchild Parker Huckaby

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 12 Noon – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 12:15 PM, on November 23, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top with Rev. Mark Stanley officiating.

