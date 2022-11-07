Naomi Ruth Hatmaker 94, Seminole FL (formerly of Big Rock, TN)

Naomi Ruth Hatmaker age 94, of Seminole Florida, formerly of Big Rock, TN passed away on November 1, 2022, at Largo Medical Center of Florida. Naomi was born on December 04, 1927, to the late Harold Simcox and Carrie Lena Brannam in Roach Creek, TN. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Big Rock Baptist Church. Naomi is preceded in death by: Parents, husband Clayton Hatmaker, son Darrell Hatmaker, and sister Roselle Goins. She is survived by:

Sons Gary Hatmaker Seminole, FL

Ronald Hatmaker Normandy, TN

Gregory Hatmaker Big Rock, TN

Brother Eugene Simcox

10 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

A host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Hatmaker officiating.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Long Field Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Naomi Ruth Hatmaker, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

