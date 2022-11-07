Naomi Ruth Hatmaker 94, Seminole FL (formerly of Big Rock, TN)

Naomi Ruth Hatmaker age 94, of Seminole Florida, formerly of Big Rock, TN passed away on November 1, 2022, at Largo Medical Center of Florida. Naomi was born on December 04, 1927, to the late Harold Simcox and Carrie Lena Brannam in Roach Creek, TN. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Big Rock Baptist Church. Naomi is preceded in death by: Parents, husband Clayton Hatmaker, son Darrell Hatmaker, and sister Roselle Goins. She is survived by:

Sons           Gary Hatmaker                       Seminole, FL

                   Ronald Hatmaker                   Normandy, TN

                   Gregory Hatmaker                  Big Rock, TN

Brother        Eugene Simcox

10 Grandchildren 

5 Great Grandchildren 

A host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Hatmaker officiating.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Long Field Cemetery.

