Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, Oak Ridge

Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on November 16, 2022. Myra was born on October 4, 1924, in Oconee County, SC to the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. She graduated from Tamassee DAR High School in 1942 and then graduated from Robinson Business School in Spartanburg, SC. She worked at Clemson College while her husband, Dan, was in undergraduate school. She was a loving wife, mother, and stay-at-home homemaker while her children were growing up. She also enjoyed working for ten years at the Family Clinic of Oak Ridge after her children left home.

Myra enjoyed many years of playing golf and playing bridge. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, where she had been a member since 1956. She participated in many activities and groups there throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan D. Stroud; son, Dan David Stroud, Jr.; brothers, Howard, Ed, Sloan, and Doc; and sisters, Ella Mae Holland Todd, Lillian Alexander, Mamie Edwards, Ruth Morris, and Betty Alexander.

Myra is survived by her daughters, Judy Stroud and Janet Stroud; sister, Geraldine Hughes; sister-in-law, Hazel Stroud Bolin and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21 st at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the church parlor prior to the service from 11:00-12:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church music ministry, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, 116 E Division Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

