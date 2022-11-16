Ms. Shirley “Ann” Williams Guinn, Oak Ridge

Ms. Shirley “Ann” Williams Guinn, age 67, of Oak Ridge, Tn, entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2022, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. Born April 9, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tn. She was the daughter of the late Annabel and Eugene Williams (Negro League Legend). Shirley graduated from Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1973. Shirley worked at K-25 and Y-12 plant for 25 years as an Administrative Admin. She enjoyed babysitting, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

Preceded in death by her brothers, Johnnie Williams and Lorenza Terrell; niece Johneshia Anderson; grandparents, Lillian Spratling, Simon, and Annie Lee Williams; aunts and uncles, C. Barbara Bolton, Annie F. Odom, Carlston Spratling, Sarah Barnett, Robert Spratling, Lewis Spratling, Overton Spratling, Lila Ripley, Freddie Mae Spinks, Tincie Zellars, Simon Joe Williams, and Willie B. Williams; cousins, Larry Spratling and Juanita Hawkins.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Dewanna Guinn Staples; loving sisters, Deborah Long, Susanna (Zeke) McCray, of Oak Ridge and Connie McClinton of Auburn, AL; nieces and nephews, Deshundra (Jamahal) Redmond, Knoxville Tn, Demiko (Nette) Long, GA, Johnnie (Melissa) Williams, Shawn (Alisha) Williams, and Kaseem (Kaity) Davidson, Knoxville, TN; Jamaal McClinton, Tim, Patrick, Pam, Keisha,

Toni, Rashonda Terrell, AL; Cousins, Anthony (Gloria) Spratling, Nashville, Tn, Carlston Spratling, Detroit MI, Wanda Spratling Miller, and Kenneth Spratling, GA, Janice Spratling, Oak Ridge, Gwendolyn Schofield, Huntsville, AL, Johnny (Lori) Spratling, Christopher Spratling, Detroit MI, devoted friend, Norma Ward Williams, and Godson, Jerrold R. Williams Jr. (Jaye), Special friends, Harry L. Guinn, Odessa Anderson, Kathy Allen, Stephanie Langley, Sherry Hill, Elaine Pruitt, Joyce Davis, Donnie Staples, and David Hall, and a host of great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m Friday, November 18, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary, 158 S. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with the Elder Darris Waters officiating. Please sign an online guest book at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

