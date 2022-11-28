Mrs. Susan D. Miller, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Susan D. Miller, age 58 of the Meister Hill Community in Deer Lodge, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dan and Alma Miller.

Two sons: David and Daniel Miller.

And one daughter: Emma Miller.

She is survived by her husband: John Miller.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Mary Ann Miller, Mervin, and Miriam Miller.

Four daughters and three sons-in-law: Barbara and Freeman Shetler, Susie and Johnny Miller, Rebecca and Marvin Coblentz, and Mary Ann Miller.

Three brothers: Ervin, David, and Danny Miller.

Five sisters: Martha Miller, Barbara Byler, Anna Mae Wengard, Alma Byler, and Jemima Wengard.

Fifteen grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be held at the family home.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Susan D. Miller.

