Mr. Claude Herman Jones, Wartburg

Mr. Claude Herman Jones, age 79 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. He was born October 26, 1943, in Lancing, Tennessee. Claude proudly served two years in the United States Army. He worked for the Royal Oak Tribune and the Detroit Free Press and has belonged to the Fourth Reich Motorcycle Club of Detroit for many years.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Lora Howard Jones.

One brother: Odie Jones.

And one sister: Elinore Duty and brother-in-law Henry Duty.

He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law: Margaret and Ray Tribble, and Sharon and Tom Viers.

One sister-in-law: Phyllis Jones.

Five nieces, five nephews, many cousins, and a host of friends and loved ones.

