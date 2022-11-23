Misty Blue Anderson, Lancing

Misty Blue Anderson, age 45, of Lancing passed away on November 20, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends at Fort Sanders Medical Center.

Misty was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend to many. Her family was her everything. She loved watching her daughters play softball and their frequent trips to Disney. She will be missed so much by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her fathers Harold Workman and Mike Vann.

Misty leaves behind her beautiful daughters Cassidy and Lindsey; husband Mark and mother Barbara Vann.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 with Bro. Chris Inman officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Misty Blue Anderson.

