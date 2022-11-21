Mayme Mae Yeary, Wartburg

Mayme Mae Yeary, age 88, of Flat Fork Community near Wartburg, passed away at her home on November 18, 2022, surrounded by her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wilmer & Winnie (Garrett) Dilbeck; husband Franklin Yeary; brothers George & Marvin Dilbeck; sisters Beulay Bunch & Vivian (Leslie T.) Preston; niece Norma Briggs; nephews Darrell Keesler & Gary Bunch.

She is survived by her sons Duane & Terry Yeary; daughters Tina (Mike) Rankin, Regina (Jimmie) Rayder, and one very special grandson Gabriel Rayder.

Special Thanks to Quality Home Health, UT Hospice Services & Schubert Funeral Home for all their help during this difficult time.

Mayme’s request is to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mayme Mae Yeary.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mayme Yeary, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

