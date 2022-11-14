Mary S. Perry, Kingston

Mary S. Perry age 84 of Kingston, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Roane Medical Center after a long battle with failing health. Mary was born in Franklin, West Virginia on the 27th of March 1938 to Robert and Wilma Schrock with a brother Scott soon to follow. The family moved to Kingston in the 40’s to take over Wilma’s parents’ restaurant and rental cabin business- The Roadside Café. Mary would meet her husband Robert (Bob) Perry when he rented a cabin from the family while he was helping build the Kingston Steam Plant. Mary was a mother of two and as the children got older, she went back to school to become a nurse. She worked many years for Family Medicine in Kingston. Mary was a member of Redeemer Lutheran church for over 70 years and always had a strong faith in the Lord. Mary always had a love for coffee and little black dogs of which she had many over the years. Mary’s children will always remember their mother every time they see a ceramic Christmas tree, Tupperware tumblers, a screened-in porch, or a station wagon. Mary was loved and will be greatly missed.



Mary is survived by her daughter Karen Bales (husband Greg) of Kingston, her grandson Grant Ruth of Knoxville, her son Ted Perry of Kingston, her granddaughter Molly Perry of Cookeville, and her brother Scott Schrock of Kingston.



Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Redeemer Lutheran Church with a fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Redeemer Lutheran’s youth group. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Perry Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary S. Perry please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

