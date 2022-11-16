Mary Ruth Goodman, Rocky Top

Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947, in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican cornbread, loved reading Stephen King novels, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.

Daughters Amanda L Wilson

Jennifer M Goodman Smith and Christopher

God Daughter Debra S. Bridges and JR Bridges

Sister in Law Joann Nelson

Grandchildren Rick Woods, Paula Shepherd (Brooks), Jasmine Goodman–Cooper, Christian Smith

Great Grandchildren Declan McFaddin, Jerrika Goodman–Cooper, Taler Bowling, Alysa Johnson, and Bryson Brooks

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Tom Rayford officiating.

