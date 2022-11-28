Mary Louise Guyer, 93

Mary Louise Guyer, age 93, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. She was born January 28, 1929, in Meigs County, the daughter of Hoyal & Celoras Collins. Louise was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Family was very important to her. She was an amazing mother and an especially amazing “Nana” to her own grandchildren as well as the many children she cared for in her home daycare over the years. Louise was very talented at many crafts and hobbies. She was an excellent seamstress, quilter, crocheter, costume designer, and porcelain doll maker, to name a few. As her children were growing up she was active in the Girl Scouts, Wildcat Booster Club, and the Oak Ridge Playhouse.

Louise was preceded in death by husband of almost 60 years, Clarence Edward Guyer; parents; brothers, James Hoyal Collins, Martin Richard Collins, and Thomas Edward Collins & wife, Carolyn; great-grandson, Carson Myers. Survivors include daughters, Audrey Celoras Wilson & husband, Robert, and Mary Pamela Myers & husband, Calvin; son, Clarence Edward Guyer II & wife, Regina; grandchildren, Amanda Wilson Pratt & husband, Derek, Christy Wilson, Travis Myers & wife, Maaike, Brook Beus & husband, Scott, Bobbi Phillips & husband, Todd, Kim Haws & husband, Gabe, Rick Myers & wife, Crystal, Rhonda Myers, Gina Ratajc & husband, Rudolf, Kari Raburn & husband, Scott, Martin Guyer & wife, Melanie, and Anna Bischoff & husband, Isaac; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Brackett and Ann Hairris & husband, Al; numerous niece & nephews; and several other relatives & loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, November 28, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.

