Mary Linda Jones Jenkins, Kingston

Mary Linda Jones Jenkins, age 76, of Kingston, went home to be with her blessed Savior Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the one whom she had wanted to see for so long. Her faith and joy are now complete. She was born June 2, 1946, in Campbell County, growing up in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Linda was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She served the Lord faithfully, playing the piano and singing for over 35 years. Linda loved to laugh and read God‘s word. She was active in all her grandkids lives, helping to raise them in church. She also taught them to sing and to serve the Lord, teaching them the true meaning of family, loyalty, and devotion. She loved praising the Lord. Everyone knew if anyone could touch Jesus’ ear, it was her. Special thank you from the family to their brothers and sisters in Christ who have shared precious moments through the years and have prayed for them & held them up to Jesus when needed. Praise his name! Preceded in death for a blessed reunion by her son, Charles Thomas Jones; father, Charles Chapman: mother, Bessie Wilson; first husband, Jessie Jones; brother, Ronnie Chapman; sister, Patsy Burton; many friends and loved ones.

SURVIVORS

Devoted husband of 14 years Richard Jenkins of Kingston

Daughter Melissa Farr and husband, Douglas of Kingston

Sons Casey Patterson and wife, Kelly of Kingston

Michael Jenkins of Kingston

Grandchildren SMSgt Laura (Morgan) Fernandez & husband, Marciel of CA

Katie Kennedy & husband, Justin of Knoxville

Sheila Titus & husband, Danny of Hampton, VA

LCpl Isaac Watson of Bangor, WA

Great grandchildren Sebastian Titus, Eliana Titus, Malachi Titus, Oliver Kennedy

Dear Friends Patsy & Marion Day of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends

Special thanks to Patriot Hills for their excellent care and for being a true patient advocate, always compassionate, making her transition to glory so peaceful.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am -1:00 pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Darrell Griffis, Rev. Gary Hensley, and Rev. Kacey Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

