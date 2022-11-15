Marty Reed Armes, Wartburg

Marty Reed Armes, age 63, born April 27, 1959, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Marty is preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt & Ruby Armes; 2 infant brothers and nephew Jeremy Beard.

He is survived by his children Stephanie and Scotty; sisters Chris (Bill) Brackett, Ella (Jeff) Beard; brothers Sonny (Sarah) Armes and Benny Armes; nieces and nephews Devin (Nikki) Brackett, Matt (Mary) Armes, Sonya (Kevin) Swint, Mindy Armes, and Dustin, Shawn (Shauna) Armes, Jeffery (Donita) Beard, Amy (Paul) Duncan, Justin Beard, and Jason (Christina) Armes and host of extended family and friends. Special great niece, great nephew Allie Duncan and Zachary Brackett they brought smiles of great joy to Marty. They made his day!

Thanks to Signature Health Care and UT Hospice and Schubert Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Beard and Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marty Reed Armes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marty Armes, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

