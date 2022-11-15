Marjorie Watson Tedder, 96, Kingston

Marjorie Watson Tedder, 96 of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Sacred Ground hospice facility. She was born in Rockwood to the late Henry T. Waston and Ollie Verble Watson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Tedder; brother, Henry T. Watson, Jr. (Hank), and wife, Wanda.

She is survived by her son Charles Wayne Tedder and wife Lisa of Bentonville, AR: daughters Rhonda Tedder Schatzer, and Janet Tedder Jackson and husband Michael of Kingston; grandchildren, Melissa Abell and husband Patrick of Hermitage, TN; Landon Tedder of Vancouver, WA; Amy Comley and husband Drew of Rockville, MD; Allison Schatzer and wife Jess of Alpharetta, GA; great-grandchildren Elias, Madison and Emmeline of Rockville, MD.

She was a graduate of Oakdale High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College; she worked in Oak Ridge during World War II and retired from Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) in 1995 with 33 years of service.

She was a lifelong member of Kingston United Methodist Church (KUMC), where she sang in the choir, volunteered in the Clothes Closet, and assisted with bookkeeping duties.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at The Groves in Oak Ridge, with special thanks to Ashlynn Warford. Also, special appreciation and gratitude to Sacred Ground hospice facility for the extremely compassionate care they administered during her final days.

The family will have visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Kingston United Methodist Church (KUMC). Funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Todd Chancey and Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Interment to follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church (KUMC), 212 W. Church St., Kingston, TN 37763: or Sacred Ground Hospice, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 (online donations: https://sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com). Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Tedder Family.

