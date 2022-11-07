Marie “Granny” McCoy, Rockwood

Marie “Granny” McCoy, age 90 of Rockwood, formerly of Pikeville, KY, and Ruskin, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1932, in Grundy, Virginia. She was a member of the New Vision Word of Faith Church in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jake & Lillie McCoy; Husband: Bony Cline; an infant child; Grandchildren: Kelly McCoy and Mark McClain; Great Granddaughter: Ashley Tyler; Brothers: Jake Jr McCoy and Arnold McCoy; Sister: Eva Phillips. She is survived by:

Daughter: Martha Ann McClain

Son: Bony McCoy (Karen)

Daughter: Theresa McCoy

Grandchildren: Charles McClain, Toni McClain, Shaun McClain, Kayla McCoy, Clarissa Shawnte Brazinski, Tyler Romine (Madison Reeves), Heather, Tiffany, Gabriella, Kara, Ella, Kayden, Jayden, Jakob, Liam, and Micah

Great Grandchildren; Carolyn “C.J.”, Paislee, Riley

Sister: Jessie Mae Blankenship

Numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at the New Vision Word of Faith Church in Rockwood (124 N Wilder Ave Rockwood, TN 37854)

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 am ET at the New Vision Word of Faith Church with Pastor Jimmy Willis, Bro. Bobby Lee, and Bro. Charles McClain officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the Johnson Memorial Cemetery in Pikeville, KY. Evans Mortuary and J.W. Call Funeral Home is serving the family of Marie “Granny” McCoy.

