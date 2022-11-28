Margaret Loraine Salmons Hacker, 95, traded her earthly body for a glorious body to live in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven. This glorious event took place on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. Loraine was born in Corbin, KY on January 29, 1927. Her family moved to Tennessee in 1945. She was a God-loving Christian and a member of Bethel Baptist Church on Oakdale Highway. She loved her family and friends and was a comfort and counselor to anyone who needed her. At different times in her life, she worked in retail and insurance, even though she didn’t receive her GED diploma until she was 74 years old, a lifetime dream fulfilled.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred & Margaret Salmons.

Husband: Auriel Hacker.

Special Aunt: Nina Taylor.

Brothers: Charles Salmons, Earnest Salmons, and Fred Jr. Salmons.

Sisters: Gladys and Evelyn Salmons.

She is survived by her Children: Darla Sue Campbell of Chattanooga, Gary & Mary Barton of Harriman, Norma & Eddie Holland of Harriman, and Beverly and Kevin Foster of Oakdale.

Sisters: Lillian Clark and Bette Shelton of Lexington, KY.

Along with nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special appreciation to helpers, Doris Bowen, Tammy Pack, and the Amedisys Hospice Care from Sweetwater, TN, especially Coral Miller.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Tuesday, November 29, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with funeral services following with Bro. Jimmy Banken officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Margaret Loraine Salmons Hacker

