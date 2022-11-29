Margaret Irene Evans, 91, Rockwood

Mrs. Margaret Irene Evans, age 91, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on September 10, 1931. Margaret was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Edwards and Ruby Edwards Wright; son, James Ausburn; daughter, Missie Hamilton, grandchildren, Michael and Steve Ausburn, great-great-grandchild, Kaezley Raymond, sisters, Roselle Williford and Frita Edwards; brothers, Robert and Bill Edwards; late husband, Junior Ausburn.

Survivors include:

Husband: Frank Evans of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sons: Jack Ausburn of Harriman, Tennessee

Stanley Ausburn of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughter: Diane Payton (Mike) of Sand Mountain, Alabama

11 Grandchildren

20 Great Grandchildren

15 Great Great Grandchildren

Stepchildren: Judy Evans Dowker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Jill Evans Kennedy (Allan) of Englewood, Tennessee

John Warren (Yuliya) of McDonald, Tennessee

Sister-in-law: Mary Evans Battles of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brothers-in-law: Charles (Buster) Evans of Rockwood, Tennessee

Walter Evans of Kingston, Tennessee

Samuel (Wayne) Evans of Bradenton, Florida

The Family will receive friends Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee following the receiving with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Margaret Irene Evans.

