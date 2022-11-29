Margaret Irene Evans, 91, Rockwood

Mrs. Margaret Irene Evans, age 91, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born on September 10, 1931. Margaret was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Edwards and Ruby Edwards Wright; son, James Ausburn; daughter, Missie Hamilton, grandchildren, Michael and Steve Ausburn, great-great-grandchild, Kaezley Raymond, sisters, Roselle Williford and Frita Edwards; brothers, Robert and Bill Edwards; late husband, Junior Ausburn.
Survivors include:
Husband: Frank Evans of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Jack Ausburn of Harriman, Tennessee
Stanley Ausburn of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughter: Diane Payton (Mike) of Sand Mountain, Alabama
11 Grandchildren
20 Great Grandchildren
15 Great Great Grandchildren
Stepchildren: Judy Evans Dowker of Rockwood, Tennessee
Jill Evans Kennedy (Allan) of Englewood, Tennessee
John Warren (Yuliya) of McDonald, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Mary Evans Battles of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brothers-in-law: Charles (Buster) Evans of Rockwood, Tennessee
Walter Evans of Kingston, Tennessee
Samuel (Wayne) Evans of Bradenton, Florida
The Family will receive friends Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee following the receiving with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Margaret Irene Evans.