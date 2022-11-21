Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run

According to Oak Ridge Today, online news a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020.

Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton, and according to ORT, received credit for time served in jail from his arrest on August 11, 2020—the day of the fatal crash–to June 29, 2021.

Ordonez-Alvarenga pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license. Ordonez-Alvarenga’s driver’s license will be suspended as part of his deal, according to Oak Ridge Today’s reporting.

He was arrested after a crash that killed 48-year-old Donny L. McGhee of Anderson County in the early morning hours of August 11, 2020, as McGhee walked east on the south shoulder of the Turnpike between Bogola Road and Brussels Road in east Oak Ridge.

