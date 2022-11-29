Lucille Tedder Bowman, 91, Harriman

Lucille Tedder Bowman, age 91, of Harriman, TN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 27th at Roane Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leland Bowman; parents Ernest and Nannie Phillips Tedder; sisters Geneva Tedder, Gladys Tedder; brothers Charles Tedder, Carl Tedder, and daughter-in-law Debbie Bowman.

She is survived by her children Alvin Bowman, David and Juanita Bowman, Jeff and Becky Bowman; grandchildren Abby and Michael Goldston, Adrian Bowman, Drew and Amy Bowman, Casey Bowman, Shelley and Dustin Smith, Eli Solomon; great-grandchildren; Jonas Goldston, Braden Goldston, Ian Goldston, Delainey King, Ella Bowman, Reed Bowman, Kailely Bowman, Caden Godsey, Halo Bowman, Carter Smith, McKenzie Smith; sister Betty Tedder; brother Ernest and Barbara Tedder; sister-in-law Laura Bowman and several nieces and nephews.

Lucille was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed gardening and mowing her lawn. She loved quilting, sewing, and cooking for her family, especially during the holidays. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. “Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life.” Revelation 2:10

Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with burial to follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to funeral service. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Bowman Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lucille Tedder Bowman please visit our Sympathy Store.

