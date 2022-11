Mrs. Louella E. Brown, age 91 of Chattanooga, formerly of Roane County, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was born on September 5, 1931.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. (699 E Strang St Rockwood, TN 37854) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Louella E. Brown

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest