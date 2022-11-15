Levi Comer, 33, Rockwood

Levi Comer, age 33, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee lost his battle with the disease of addiction on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Roane County, Tennessee. He was born on August 28, 1989, in Harriman, Tennessee. Levi was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and was employed at Lowes in Harriman, a job that he dearly loved. He was a Rockwood High School graduate and played football, starting with the Rockwood Rams and continuing into Middle School. Levi was a lover of music, being in nature, and especially enjoying a good bonfire. Most of all, he was a good-hearted man who loved his daughter dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Austin & Thelma Comer, formerly of Oakdale, Tennessee, and Barbara Russell formerly of Harriman, Tennessee.

Survivors include:

Wife of 5 years: Stephanie Comer of Maryville, TN

Daughter: Olivia Comer of Maryville, TN

Step-Children: Haleigh, Elora, and Lilly of Maryville, TN

Parents: Tim & Missy Comer of Rockwood, TN

Grandparents: Bobby & Lois Wright of Rockwood, TN

Special “Aunt”: Christy Harness of Rockwood, TN

And many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Other Relatives, and Friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kendall Bear, Bro. Dale Barger, and Bro. Roger Carter officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Levi Comer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

