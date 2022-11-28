Leah Michelle Royster, Oak Ridge

Leah Michelle Royster, age 39, of Oak Ridge, gained her angel wings, on November 12, 2022, in Durham, North Carolina. She was born in Oak Ridge on March 21, 1983. Leah was a Class of 2002 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She obtained her associate’s degree from Roane State Community College and attended the University of North Carolina Asheville.

Leah had a beautiful light. She was a little girl with a big heart who was always helping those around her. She was very artistic and wrote beautiful poetry. Leah loved to read and go to music festivals. She was loved by all who knew her. “When your beautiful heart stopped beating, my heart just broke in two. Knowing that here on earth, there will never be another like you.”

Leah was preceded in death by grandparents, Jo & Jerome Cogswell and G.W. “Billy” Royster, Jr., and wife, Martha. Survivors include mother, Ginger Royster; father, Paul Royster (Ramona); brother, Kevin J. Royster; niece, Kyleigh Royster; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Leah’s life will follow at 2 pm with Rev. David Kirkland officiating. The family invites anyone who would like to speak or share memories of Leah to do so at the celebration. A graveside dedication will be held at a later time. An online guestbook is available at weathermortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leah, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

