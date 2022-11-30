Kathy Gail Weatherford, Oak Ridge

Kathy Gail Weatherford, age 68, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Kathy was born November 27, 1954, in Oliver Springs. She attended Central High School in Wartburg. Her life may have not been heavily decorated, but she had all the love in the world to give. Those who were blessed with her presence were lucky beyond belief.

Kathy was preceded in death by husband, Paul F. Weatherford; father, J.R Sexton; mother, Pauline Wyrick Sexton; sister, Brenda Melhorn; and mother-in-law, Vivian Minish.

Survivors include sons, Adam and David Weatherford; daughters, Keri and Allie Weatherford; grandchildren, Matthew Kelley, Lindsey Weatherford, and Conner Weatherford; brothers, Merrill and Tommy Sexton; sister, Sherry Laymance; several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or National Veterans Foundation.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, December 2, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Robert Laymance officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathy, please visit our floral store.

