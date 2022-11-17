Karen Knight, Oak Ridge

Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life to making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Starling and Mary Burgess; sisters Brenda Burgess and Sharon McCullough; brother Danny Burgess; nephew Shawn Branson; and niece Becky Roberts.

She is survived by her former spouse Eddie Knight; daughter Shannon Knowles and her husband Michael Knowles; son Dustin Knight and his fiancé Kelsey Williams; sister Linda Bunch; brother Donnie Burgess and his wife Peggy Burgess; nephews Colton Bunch, John Boy Armes, and Jamie Carroll; and niece Mary Grace Sheldon.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Beech Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

