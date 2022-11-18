Justin Gregory Young, Oak Ridge

Justin Gregory Young, age 39, of Oak Ridge, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on November 16, 2022. He was born April 1, 1983, in Oak Ridge, the son of Kenton and Donna Ramsey Young, who survive him. Justin was an Affiliate Broker with Realty Executives Associates Oak Ridge for approximately 17 years where he and his father were blessed to have worked together. He and his family attend High Places Community Church in Oak Ridge. Justin was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, class of 2002. He worked for ORAU as an intern while attending college at Roane State receiving his Associates Degree in Business. He coached his son’s basketball teams at the Civic Center’s Oak Ridge League. Justin enjoyed spending time with his family boating and traveling. He was a kind gentle compassionate family man devoted husband, father, brother, and son who loved his Heavenly Father.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, of 20 years, Miranda Guy Young, and their children, Cade Young, who will graduate from Pellissippi Community College in December, and Cohen Young, a Junior at Oak Ridge High School; brother, Josh Young of Oak Ridge; sister, Crystal Cordero and husband Luis of Jacksonville, FL; maternal grandmother, Jackie Ramsey of Oak Ridge, Aunts, Uncles, and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving dog Ziggy.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor David Allred officiating. Graveside services will be on Sunday at 2:00 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to a college fund for Justin and Miranda’s son, Cohen. An account has been set up at Y-12 Federal Credit Union, 501 LaFayette Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Please direct donations payable to Miranda Young, with “Cohen’s educational share 05” in the memo line. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.​ To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Justin, please visit our floral store.

