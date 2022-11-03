Juanita Jane Yardley, 79

Juanita Jane Yardley, age 79, went home Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born and raised in Chattanooga but had called Oak Ridge Home for over 40 years. Juanita served as bar manager for the Oak Ridge Moose Lodge #1316 for many years before retiring in 2009.

Juanita was preceded in death by her father, Myles Ray; mother, Huldah Padgett; and son, Donald Ray Yardley. Survivors include soul mate, Gary Lard; daughter, Cynthia Jane Yardley & partner, Doug Hamilton; son, Ronald Lee Yardley; granddaughter, Heather Jane Yardley; as well as many, many friends and other loved ones.

The family will host a celebration of Juanita’s life at 4 pm on November 13, 2022, at the Elks Lodge of Oak Ridge #1684. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

