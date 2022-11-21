Jonathan Dwayne Hammond, 35, Robbins

Jonathan Dwayne Hammond age 35 of Robbins Tennessee.



Jonathan was born on Dec. 14, 1986. He went to heaven on Nov. 18, 2022, at his home in Robbins.



He is preceded in death by his Dad John Hammond; Grandparents: Harley & Easter Duncan, Frank Sr. & Dolly Hammond, and Cecil & Golda Jeffers; aunts and uncles: Gary Ray & Roger Duncan, Rosetta & Doyle Miller, and J. L Webb; cousins: Ronald Duncan, Mike, and Jeff England & Annie Evans.



He is survived by his son Mason Hammond; parents, Wanda & Randy Jeffers; sister Jessica Nicole Hammond; Brothers, Ray Hammond, and Josh & Jordon Jeffers; aunts and uncles: Eva England & husband Oscar, Junior Duncan & wife Sue, Jimmy Duncan, Vickie Webb Graham & husband Billy, Eddie Jeffers & wife Marlena, and Richard Jeffers & wife Freda; nurses: Ashley Byrge RN, and Katie Pierce RN; caretakers Sandy Slaven and Maria Voiles along with a host of extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral will follow at 7:00 with Bro. Steve Gadd and Bro. Don officiating. The graveside service will be Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jonathon Dwayne Hammond.

