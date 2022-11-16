Jeffrey “Chuck” Frady, Rockwood

Mr. Jeffrey “Chuck” Frady, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 19, 1953, in Rockwood. Chuck loved to bowl and go fishing. He was the owner/operator of Roane Overhead Doors for a number of years. He also worked as a police officer with the Rockwood Police Department. He enjoyed spending most of his downtime at Socket’s (formerly Ratchet’s) which was like a second home to him. He loved to socialize with his friends there and occasionally would play golf. He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilburn Frady & Helen Marie Brasel Frady Moore; and his brothers: Jerry Frady & Dudley Frady. He is survived by:

Son: Jeffrey Frady of Loudon, TN

Sister: Lisa Stevenson of Rockwood, TN

Good Friend: Jim Russell

And a host of nieces, nephews, his family at Socket’s, and many other friends and extended family in the community.

The family will host a celebration of life service on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 pm ET at Socket’s Bar and Grill in Rockwood (5159 Roane State Hwy Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jeffrey “Chuck” Frady.

