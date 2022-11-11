Jane V. Cox, 90, Mossy Grove

Mrs. Jane V. Cox (Nanny Jane), age 90, of Mossy Grove, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 09, 2022 at UT Medical Center.

She was born on July 31, 1932, in Roane County, a daughter of the late Fred and Estella VanNorstran.

Jane is preceded in death by two loving husbands, Norman “Pat” Davis and Lee Cox, two sons, Roger and Greg Davis, Sisters; Dora Howard, Lola Vinsant, Lois Solock, Brothers; Johnny and Ira VanNorstran.

Jane leaves behind many loved ones. Sister, June Goad, Sister-in-law, Joyful VanNorstran, Daughter, Vicki Dagley. Granddaughters, Amy (Brian) Kerestessy and Shasta Cross, Grandsons: Craig and Derek Davis, Great-grandchildren; Tate (Candace) McGhee, Ivan McGhee, Caitlyn, Kayla, Lydia, and Courtney Davis, Cameran and Chloe Cross. So many others that dearly will love and will miss her.

Jane was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church. Jane loved Jesus and listening to gospel music every night. Nanny Jane loved shopping at Goodwill, staying beautiful with getting her hair and nails done, and watching The Virginian. She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. We all will miss her so much every day.

Our last goodbyes will be on Saturday 12, 2022 at Schubert’s Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN. Receiving of Family and Friends will start at 11 to 12, with the funeral immediately following with Rev. Ralph Nance officiating. After the funeral, Jane will be taken to her final resting spot at Mossy Grove Cemetery. There will be a gathering of friends and family at Meadow View Church after the burial, to rejoice the life of Nanny Jane Cox with food and love, everyone is welcome.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jane V. Cox.

