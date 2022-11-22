James Edward “Bubba” Wilson, Knoxville (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. James Edward “Bubba” Wilson, age 49, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in Knoxville. He was born October 14, 1973, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. Bubba was a Senior Health Physicist in Hazardous Waste Management and did contract work. Bubba always said that he could care less about the money, and his actions supported it, as he was always giving it away. Family is what was most important to him. He loved them more than anything in the world. His kids were his life! There was no limit as to what he would and wouldn’t do for them. He was his mother’s “Favorite Child”, and he treated and loved her like a precious angel. He fought with his sister, but they were thick as thieves, had a very close bond, and were each other’s staunchest protectors. Bubba loved any and all animals, and you never knew what kind of new pet, domestic, wild, or exotic, that he would bring home. He was always there and willing to help lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, swimming, spending time with his dogs, and searching for arrowheads and historical artifacts with his friend, Eric Golliher. He was always on “Bubba Time”, and never made it on time anywhere. However, you were guaranteed to get a good laugh and have a good time when you were around him. He had the biggest, most kind, and loving heart. To know Bubba was to love Bubba. There will be no other like our Bubba.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Wilson; son Brett Wilson; and grandparents, Jimmy & Opal Brock.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Shealynn Wilson of Kingston, TN

Son: Brandon Wilson of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Bentley, Bryllon, and Amiyah

Mother & Stepfather: Sandra & Larry Dale Gallaher of Kingston, TN

Sister: Faith Wilson of Knoxville, TN

Special Friend: Samantha Lawson of Rockwood, TN

And a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. James Edward “Bubba” Wilson.

