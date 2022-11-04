James A. Fleischman, Clinton

James A. Fleischman, 75, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, November 2nd. James was born on November 9, 1946, to Marjorie A. Baumgartner and Alfred W. Fleischman.

Many knew him as Jim, or Papaw Jim. He was a good, loving man who took care of the people around him. He and his wife, Mary, often went on spontaneous road trips, and they particularly loved going to the beach any chance they had. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed going to the movies and trying out new restaurants– especially if he heard they had good hot dogs! He worked hard and served others in need. His kindness and love he shared around him will always be a wonderful example of how we can treat others, and many of his loved ones are never going to forget the impact he has made.

Jim was a decorated war hero. He was in the 1st Cavalry Division, which was one of the most decorated combat divisions of The United States Army. He was a Vietnam veteran and was awarded several medals for his service.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; His wife of 19 years, Mary Fleischman; His sister, Patricia King of PA; and his brother, Wayne Fleischman of Clinton.

He is survived by his children, Marjorie Kimbrough and Charlie of Kingston; Amanda Stitely of PA; and John Fleischman of SC;

Step-children, Tweedy Crowe and David, Bruce Crowley and Lisa, and Scotty Crowley and Melanie, all of Clinton;

His grandchildren, Justin and Mark McWhorter of Kingston; Cade Crowe and Ivy Fritts of Clinton; Kegan, Chase, and Kobie Crowley of Clinton; Austin, Joseph, Jacob, Isaac, and Makayla Crowley of Clinton.

He is also survived by his half-sister, Susan Thornton of Clinton; and his long-time furry companion, Sugar. He had many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family who loved him dearly.

His graveside service will be held at Jarnigan Chapel cemetery, Sunday, November 6th at 2:00 PM. Rev. David Crowe will be officiating.

