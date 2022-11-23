Jacie Frances (Thomas) Wright, Rockwood

Jacie Frances (Thomas) Wright, of Rockwood TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1932, in Watertown (Wilson Co.), TN, to J C and Margaret Thomas. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, for many years. Jacie was a devoted wife and mother and she loved her UT Vols. Jacie was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth E Wright; her parents, J C and Margaret (Grubb) Thomas and by her siblings- Robert Thomas, Hugh Thomas, and Doris J Mason.

Survivors include:

Children:

Larry (Lalani) Wright, Gallatin, TN

Jere L Wright, Rockwood, TN

John C Wright, Kingston, TN

Kenneth Mack (Sue) Wright, Monterey, TN

Janet K (David) Tapp, Harriman, TN

Rebecca J (Tom) Aloisi, Kingston, TN

Grandchildren:

Chris (Beth) Mitchell, Harriman

Sandi Wright-Velez, Spring Hill, FL

L Matthew Wright, Colorado Springs, CO

Rachel Beth (Chris) Estep, Knoxville

Hannah (Rachel) Owen, Hixon

Jesse (Madeline) Wright, Chattanooga

Scott (Amber) Tapp, Kingston

Cody (Miranda) Tapp, Kingston

Ben (Shelby) Williford, Knoxville

Morgan (Jacob) Wright. Cookeville

And 11 Great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Wright Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jacie Frances (Thomas) Wright please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

