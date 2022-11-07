HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN WESTEL LEADS TO METH BUST

On Friday evening November 4th, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Westel Road at Church Loop. After running the tag, and it not coming back on file, the officer approached the maroon sedan, and the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the driver who headed down Westel Road approaching speeds of 108 MPH and turned right onto HWY 70 East. The driver passed a car on a double yellow line in a curve, almost causing a head-on collision with oncoming traffic. After other officers successfully deployed stop sticks, both driver-side tires deflated reducing the vehicle’s speed and finally stopping. The driver got out of the sedan and ran on foot for approximately 300 yards until he was apprehended.

The man identified as Brent Cody Waldo, of Rockwood, had a suspended license and a warrant issued out of Rhea County. Upon a vehicle search, officers found a zipper bag that contained a set of scales with an off-white substance on them, clear plastic bags, a glass pipe, and 20.62 grams of methamphetamine. 37-year-old Brent Waldo was taken into custody and charged with:

Manf., delivery, sell or possess meth- bond $50,000
Simple Possession-bond $8,500
Evading Arrest-bond $5,000
Driving on a revoked/suspended license- bond of $3,000
Reckless Endangerment- bond $20,000
Evading Arrest- bond $15,000

