Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, Rockwood

Mrs. Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama. She enjoyed crafting and used her skills volunteering at Victorian Square Assisted Living, helping with the senior activities. She along with her husband were also newspaper carriers for the Knoxville News Sentinel for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Howard Long, Sr., and Helen Roberta Stewart Long; husband, Raymond Max Cagle, Sr.; son, Raymond Max “Buddy” Cagle, Jr.; and brother, Randy Long.

Survivors include:

Sister: Annita “Nita” Tedder of Rockwood, TN

Brother & Sister-in-law: Charles Howard “Sonny” Long, Jr. (Kathy) of Powell, TN

Sister-in-law: Marguerita Long of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Berry Highland West Chapel, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Berry Highland West Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

