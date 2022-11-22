Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Downtown Improvement Grant Recipients

Clinton, Anderson County, receives $70,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants.

“Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local revitalization, bolster our economy and increase tourism across the state.”

A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities. Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, gateways and streetscapes.

“At TNECD, we strive to provide the communities across our state with the tools and resources needed to ensure economic success,” said Commissioner McWhorter. “Through the latest round of Downtown Improvement Grants, the leaders in these 16 communities are encouraging job and business growth in their commercial districts, and we look forward to seeing the prosperity that will follow these projects.”

Communities receiving Downtown Improvement Grants are:

Brownsville, Haywood County, $50,000

Cleveland, Bradley County, $20,000

Clinton, Anderson County, $70,000

Collinwood, Wayne County, $30,000

Dresden, Weakley County, $100,000

Ducktown, Polk County, $70,000

Etowah, McMinn County, $50,000

Jackson, Madison County, $70,000

Livingston, Overton County, $100,000

Ripley, Lauderdale County, $25,000

Savannah, Hardin County, $65,000

Shelbyville, Bedford County, $100,000

Somerville, Fayette County, $100,000

South Pittsburg, Marion County, $50,000

Waynesboro, Wayne County, $70,000

Whiteville, Hardeman County, $30,000

“Congratulations to the 16 communities receiving funding through this round of Downtown Improvement Grants,” said TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Brooxie Carlton. “We are excited to see the work that will be done as each city and town invests in facade improvements and other projects to enhance their downtown districts, which are the focal point for so many of Tennessee’s communities.”

To be eligible for a Downtown Improvement Grant, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Tennessee Main Street community. To learn more about the Downtown Improvement Grant Program, visit the website here.

