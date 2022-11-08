Glenda A. (Rayder) Redmon, R.N, Rockwood

Mrs. Glenda A. (Rayder) Redmon, R.N., age 70, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born December 27, 1951, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Glenda was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, taking care of patients at various locations and institutions in healthcare including at the hospital and in homes. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School and the Nursing Program at Roane State Community College. She was also an excellent seamstress and crafter and could do anything that she set her mind to. Glenda always had an open and giving heart, always looking out for her friends and neighbors, and was always looking for how she could help someone. She had a very cheerful and nurturing and kind spirit and is cherished by her family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Virgil Rayder; sister, Jennifer Lee Rayder; grandsons, Kaleb Stooksbury and Kolby McElhaney; and brother-in-law, Randy Humphreys.

Survivors include:

Husband: Rodney Redmon of Rockwood, TN

Mother: Mary B. Rayder of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Donna Gail Humphreys of Rockwood, TN

Children and their Spouses: Wes Stooksbury (Aimee) of Rockwood, TN

Richie Stooksbury (PD) of Kingston, TN

Maeghan Oviatt (John) of El Cajon, CA

Amanda Redmon of Rockwood, TN

Mary Beth Walker (Chris) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Whitney Stooksbury, Haveyn Stooksbury, Keyona Stooksbury, Jaylon Reed, Shyla Stooksbury, Bella Fink, Carson Gibbons, Harper Stooksbury, and Kolbi Oviatt

Great Grandchildren: Waylon and Weston

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial services will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Mike Winters officiating. Nursing honors will also be given by the Knox Area Council Nurses Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smoke Rise Memorial Park, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

