Gerry Lynne Watson Allen, 80

Gerry Lynne Watson Allen, age 80, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after a very brief illness. Gerry was born and raised in Oak Ridge, graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1960. Although her main job in life was being a loving mother & wife, she did serve as a longtime carrier for the Oak Ridger in the Jefferson Avenue area.

She was preceded in death by parents, Louis Sr. & Frances Watson, and brother, Louis Watson, Jr.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 60 years, Dennis Allen; daughter, Patricia Jewell, and husband, Richard; son, James Allen; grandchildren, Raven, Amber, & Jacob Jewell; sister-in-law, Ann King; as well as many other friends & loved ones. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Methodist Medical Center (especially the 5th Floor West nursing staff) and Dr. Daniel Lenoir and The Family Clinic of Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with medical expenses.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Richie Beeler officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerry, please visit our floral store.

