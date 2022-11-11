FRANCES PAULINE CRASS, 92, Harriman

FRANCES PAULINE CRASS, known to her friends and family as Polly, age 92 of Harriman, TN, passed away November 9, 2022. Polly was a nursing assistant at Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY for over 40 years. Her love for children was her lifelong passion.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Crass, and sister Nina Agee.



She is survived by her brothers Mitchell Crass and Fred Crass, sister Norma Patterson, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 1:00-200 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with funeral service at 2:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, TN. Immediately following the funeral, the entombment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at LoveToTheRescue.org. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Crass Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Frances Pauline Crass please visit our Sympathy Store.

