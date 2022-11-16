Fiery Crash on I-40 Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Photo Submitted by Chief Willie Gordon, Kingston Fire Department

One person is dead and one injured after a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 at the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 358.8 eastbound earlier today. Fire Crews came to battle the blaze with Kingston Fire, first on the scene, then Hazmat Crews, Midtown fire, and fire apparatus from Loudon County.

The tractor trailer went down between both East and Westbound overpass Bridges at Buttermilk Road, caught fire trapping one driver inside and unfortunately, he perished in the accident. One other person was taken to the hospital, where we don’t know the current condition of that person.

Eastbound I-40 has been shut down much of the day as well as Buttermilk Road west due to the crash scene being investigated. TDOT kept the Interstate eastbound closed for a while having to investigate the bridge making sure it’s safe for travel as the fire was intense at the time and they are making sure it wasn’t compromised. More on this as the final report comes from the highway patrol.

