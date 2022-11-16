Ellen Elizabeth Plank, 92, Rockwood

Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Plank, age 92 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Waters of Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 25, 1929, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: General and Lillie May Gibson; husband: Gerald Plank; one grandson: Kevin Christopher Neal; sisters: Wilma Howard, Alice Hunt; brother: George Gibson; the father of her children: William (Bill) Sherman Long Sr.

Son: William Sherman Long Jr. (Linda) of Hilton Head South Carolina

Daughter: Jeanne Long Henson (Howard) of Kingsport, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren: Trey, Todd, Jim, David, Calvin, Kathryn, Cameron

16 Great Grandchildren

3 Great Great Grandchildren

Brothers: Bill Gibson of Kingston, Tennessee

David Gibson of Kingston, Tennessee

Stepchildren: Brad Plank of Texas

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Plank.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

