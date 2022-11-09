Election Results – November 8, 2022

Members of the Kingston City Council check out the Results of the Kingston City Election

The November Election had a larger than expected turnout in many locations, with Roane County having a 43% voter turnout (15,967 voters out of 36,795 registered voters) compared to only a 27% turnout in August. While in Anderson County they had a voter turnout of 46% (21,629 out of 47,348 registered voters) compared to only a 20% turnout in August.

The Roane County Election Commission set up a Screen Outside the courthouse for people to view totals as they came in.

We’ll Start with the Mayor races in some of our local cities.

In Kingston, Tim Neal was re-elected as mayor as he defeated Becky Humphreys 1,114 to 800.

In Rockwood, Jason Jolly was elected as the replacement to term-limited Mike “Brillo” Miller, as Jolly received 574 votes, while Tim (Big Chuck) Robinson received 267 and Dudley J. Evans received 221.

In Oliver Springs, Jason Stiltner defeated incumbent Omer Cox. Stiltner received 109 Roane County Votes, 430 Anderson County Votes for a total of 539 (still working on getting the Morgan County totals), while Omer Cox had 61 Roane County votes, and 152 Anderson County votes for a total of 213. One of the first duties that Stiltner will face as the new mayor will be to find someone to replace his seat on the Board of Alderman.

In Clinton, Mayor Scott Burton was re-elected with 1,687 votes to Zach Farrar’s 1,024.

Rocky Top will be under new leadership as Mayor Tim Sharp was defeated by Kerry Templin 265 to 57 in that race.

In Oak Ridge, the City Council elects the mayor, so that will be conducted at the next meeting of the council with the new members. Oak Ridge had four seats up for grabs as Rick Chinn and Kelly Callison both chose not to run for re-election leaving only Mayor Warren Gooch and Ellen Smith running for their seats. Five candidates ran for those four seats leaving one candidate out. Here are the results of that election. Leading the ticket was former city council member, Charlie Hensley, with 5,229 votes, Warren Gooch with 5,139, Ellen D. Smith with 5,125, and Sean Gleason with 4,845. Carmen DeLong was the one candidate left out and she received 4,285 votes.

In contested City Council races in Clinton, in Ward 1, David Queener defeated Vicki Violette 1,360 to 1,208. In Ward 3, newcomer Wendy Maness had 1,176 votes, Mitchell “Shoney” Wolfe 794, and Harper M. Maxwell 547.

In Rocky Top, Jeff Gilliam (227) and Mack Bunch (210) were the two top voter getters in a five-person race. Denise Casteel (76), Richard Dawson (45), Tony Devaney (39) were the other candidates for Rocky Top City Council.

In Kingston, Lucy Johnson (1,006), Randy Childs (968), Phillip Bredwell (877) are the three candidates elected out of the six candidates. David A. Brashears (803), Robert Sparkes (697), Levi Lankford (531) were the candidates that were not elected.

And in Rockwood, Mike Reed led the way with 573 votes, Larry (Coach) Davis 544, and Stephen Allen Bryant with 485 votes will be the three new members of the Rockwood Council. Randy Kirby (387), Glenn Gabriel (354), Roland Cook (250), and Edward B. Grief (210) were the other candidates.

For a complete list of election information, you can visit the Roane County Election Commission at www.roaneelections.com or the Anderson County Election Commission at www.acelect.com.

