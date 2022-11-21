Edward Charles Madden, Oak Ridge

Edward Charles Madden, age 59, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born in Oak Ridge on May 6, 1963. Edward was employed with Great Dane Trailers as an industrial engineer.

He enjoyed his property on the lake in Kingston, yard work, gardening, and fishing. He took a yearly trip to the beach with his family where Edward and his wife, Laurel, always had a friendly competition of who could find the most shark teeth. Edward loved working on puzzles together with his family. They will forever remember him as always ready to help and give a hug and an “I love you”.

Edward was preceded in death by mother, Joan Allebone Madden. Survivors include wife of 29 years, Laurel West Madden; children, Austin Edward Madden of Oak Ridge, Logan Daniel Madden of Chattanooga, Braden Charles Madden & wife, Ashlynn, of Clinton, and Reagan Elizabeth Madden of Chattanooga; granddaughter, Sutton Kennedy Madden; father, Eddie Madden of Oak Ridge; sisters, Catherine Tidwell & husband, Tra, of Oak Ridge, Susan Bloom of Ashville, NC, and Amy Myers & husband, Kelly, of Oak Ridge; mother-in-law, Kaye Habenschuss (who thought of him as her own son); sister-in-law, Jennifer West Gibson & husband, Steve, of Oak Ridge; and several nieces & nephews. He will also be missed by his faithful canine companion, Dozer.

The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary with a funeral service to be held at 1 pm. Family & friends will meet at 2:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward, please visit our floral store.

