Drew Cassidy Payne, 26

In loving memory of Drew Cassidy Payne and her unborn son who passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on May 7, 1996. Like a shooting star, flying across the room, so fast, so far, gone too soon. Forever in our hearts, our Drew Baby.

Drew is preceded in death by her father, Jonathan “Dusty” Payne; Grandfather, James “Midnight” Golden; Great Grandmother, Asilee McGhee; Great Grandparents, Phil and Barbara Payne; Uncle, Adam Payne; Aunt, Missy Barber.

Drew is survived by her mother, Wendy Golden; Brother, Javen Payne, and fiancé Courtney; Sister, Chloe Gunter; Grandmothers, Georgia Golden, and Rebecca Payne; Aunts, Angie Bunch and Sandra Payne; Uncle, Robbie Golden; Drew is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5-7 PM in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Tim Jenkins officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Drew Cassidy Payne, please visit our floral store.

