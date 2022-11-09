Douglas Lynn Powell, Clinton

Douglas Lynn Powell, better known as Doug, age 80 of Clinton, TN. passed away on November 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Doug was the son of late Ernest and Molly Powell. In addition to his mother and father, Doug was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Lynn Powell and Grandson Wesley Webb. Doug was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist church for several years where he taught Sunday school. Doug was also an outdoorsman at heart, who loved fishing and hiking. In addition to his adventurous side, Doug was a U.S Navy Veteran, who loved the lord and retired as a dedicated supervisor from CUB.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wilma Powell of Clinton, TN. Daughter Kathy Giles; Brother Joe Powell of Oliver Springs, TN. Sisters: Judy Smith of Clinton, TN. Carolyn Sue Fox of Clinton, TN., and Grandchildren: Justin Lance and wife Lindsey, Aaron Hill, and wife Elisha and Michael Powell.

The Powell family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 pm until time of service at 7 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. with Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating.

Interment services will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens Clinton, TN. with full Military honors.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Douglas Powell.

