Donald Lee Sliger, Oak Ridge

Donald Lee Sliger, 76, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice in Knoxville. He was born November 6, 1946, in Cookeville, TN, the son of Richard Lee Sliger and Martha Earlene Neal. Mr. Sliger served with the USAF from March 2, 1966 – November 1, 1969. He retired from Pathway Bellows and later worked for M & W Drilling in Knoxville where he was a welder. Mr. Sliger was a member of the Elks Lodge #1684. He loved to sit in his yard to watch and listen to the birds at their feeders and the frogs in his pond.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Elaine Sliger, on January 23, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin Elaine James and her significant other Brent Rich of Oak Ridge; brother, Billy Earl Sliger of Cookeville; grandchildren, Cameron Michael James and wife Autumn Shay James of Powell and Haley Elaine Garrison and husband Beau Knight Garrison of Knoxville; father of his grandchildren, Mike James; special friends, Ronnie and Kay Perry and Bill Cross, all of Oak Ridge, and a host of family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Full military honors will be provided by the Air Force Honor Guard.

