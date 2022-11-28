Denise Lowery Willard, Wartburg

Mrs. Denise Lowery Willard, age 63, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife of 43 years and a loving mother. Her family was her world, and the love she had for them, especially her grandchildren, was immeasurable. Of all the names, she treasured being Nanna most. But above all, Denise loved the Lord, and left behind a beautiful example of Christian love for all to follow.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Gene and Barbara Lowery.

And her aunt and uncle: J. L. and Wiladean Davis.

She is survived by her husband: Dennis Willard.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Micaleah and Joe Parker, and Tasia and Jesse Keith.

Five grandchildren: Brayden, Sebastian, Layton, Riley, and Wren.

Her brother: Kenny Lowery.

And her sister: Kim Clowers.

Family will receive friends at Milestone Baptist Church, Morgan County Campus (GPS: 230 Portwood Store Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840) on Monday, November 28 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow, led by lifelong family friend and pastor, Dr. Fred Garmon, to honor the life of Mrs. Denise Lowery Willard.

The family would like to express their gratitude to S.H.O.C. for their kindness, their support, and especially their prayers throughout this difficult journey and requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to S.H.O.C. at S.H.O.C., c/o Anna Harlan, 235 Spruce Drive, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Denise Willard.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Denise Lowery Willard, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

