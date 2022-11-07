Debra Jean Parker, Rockwood

Mrs. Debra Jean Parker, age 65 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 17, 1957, in Red Level, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents: Norman & Jo Jean Robinson; Grandparents: Billie Robinson & Naomi Robinson; Brothers: John Robinson, and Marlon Robinson. She is survived by:

Daughter:                  Lora Watson

Son:                Cheveron Thomas

Daughter:                  Crystal Owens

Shae Kelly

Grandchildren:         Ashley, Chase, Truss, Connor, Kila, Kyle

4 Great Grandchildren

Sisters:                       Sherry King, Iris Robinson, Lana Poole, Stephanie Hass

And a host of nieces and nephews

 The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00-4:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, with a funeral service to follow at 4:00. Graveside and interment service will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Robinson Cemetery in Andalusia, Alabama. Evans Mortuary and Keahey Funeral Home are serving the family of Mrs. Debra Jean Parker.

