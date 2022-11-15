David Eugene Bell, Harriman

David Eugene Bell, age 76 of Harriman, Tennessee, was called home on November 13, 2022.

David was born on June 06, 1946, to Gene and Pearl Bell in Harriman, Tennessee. He graduated from Harriman High School and shortly after married his sweetheart, Brenda. Always a hard worker, David enjoyed a long career as a machinist at Kimble-Chase, where he retired in 2016. However, the work that he enjoyed most of all was on his farm. He had a green thumb and could make anything grow, raised cattle from the time he was a little boy, and could turn a piece of wood into anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed sharing these gifts with his family and friends, whom he loved fiercely and who will miss him dearly.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Pearl Bell, and his wife of 44 years Brenda Bell (Montgomery).

Survivors include:

Daughters: Melanie Holloway (Jeff)

Jennifer Irish (Chris)

Lauren Wolff (Jarrelle)

Grandchildren: Dylan Parish

Skye Irish-Fingerroot

Allyson Holloway

Samantha Holloway

Isaac Holloway

Christian Wolff

Great-Grandchild: Hazel Parish

Special Friend: Nancy Jordan

Lifelong Best Friend: Tom Martin

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 18th, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A private interment will be held at a later date.

